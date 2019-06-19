Philadelphia Flyers announce seven-year deal with forward Kevin Hayes

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired center Kevin Hayes from the Jets in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick on June 3. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to a deal with forward Kevin Hayes, coming to terms before he was able to become a free agent.

The team announced that it signed Hayes to a seven-year contract with a salary of $7.14 million per season.

If a deal had not been completed Hayes would have become a free agent July 1.

Hayes' salary ranks third on the team behind captain Claude Giroux and wing Jakub Voracek.

The Flyers acquired the negotiating rights for Hayes from the Winnipeg Jets on June 3 in return for their fifth-round pick in this week's NHL draft.

Last season between the Jets and New York Rangers, Hayes scored 19 goals and had 36 assists for a career-high 55 points in 71 games.

Hayes was selected in the first-round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 24th pick.

Over five seasons in the league, Hayes has scored 92 goals with 37 assists.