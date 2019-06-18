Barcelona considering reunion with PSG star Neymar

Neymar scored 105 goals in 186 appearances during his four seasons at Barcelona. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- Neymar could be returning to Camp Nou after leaving FC Barcelona in 2017 to join Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources informed ESPN FC and GloboEsporte of Barcelona's interest in reacquiring the star striker. Sources told GloboEsporte that Barcelona and PSG have been holding talks and there is a possibility of the move happening in the July transfer window.

A transfer "could be doable, but it won't be simple," a high-ranking Barcelona source told ESPN FC. The Barcelona source also told ESPN FC that if PSG didn't have substantial economic backing from its Qatari owners, a move for Neymar would be "even simpler."

Neymar joined PSG for nearly $250 million, making him the world's most expensive player. The Brazilian star remains friends with Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Suarez told RAC1 Monday that he would enjoy a reunion.

"I was privileged to fulfill one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second-best in the world, Neymar," Suarez said. "For me, it was one of the best moments I've ever lived, won the treble.

"Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney?"

Neymar has been plagued by injuries and reprimands during his tenure at PSG. He was suspended twice in 2019, receiving a three-game ban for next year's Champions League and another three-game ban from the French Football Federation.

He was also stripped of his Brazil team captaincy in May and accused of rape in June. Neymar has denied the rape allegation.

PSG President Nasser al-Khelaïfi recently told France Football that "nobody forced" Neymar to sign with his club.

"I want players willing to give everything to defend the honor of the jersey and to join the club project," al-Khelaifi said. "Those who do not want that, or do not understand, we will meet and we will talk to each other.

"There are of course contracts to be respected, but the priority now is total membership of our project. Nobody forced him to sign here. Nobody pushed him. He came knowingly to join a project."

Neymar is signed with PSG until 2022. PSG won Ligue 1 for the sixth time in seven seasons this year, but lost in the final 16 at the Champions League for the third consecutive year.