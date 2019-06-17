June 17 (UPI) -- South African goalie Andile DIamini had a brutal error against Germany, leading to an early goal during a group clash at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday in Montpellier, France.
The error occurred in the 29th minute. German left back Verena Schweers chased a ball down the left flank during the sequence. She caught up to the pass and used her first touch to rifle a cross through the box. Schweers held her hands up in disappointment after realizing the cross was too far ahead of Germany's front line.
DIamini stepped up to collect the badly-aimed pass, but was unable to hold onto it. The South African keeper delfected the pass back into the box, where German midfielder Sara Dabritz was waiting. Dabritz ripped a shot into the empty net, giving Germany a 2-0 edge.
Melanie Leupolz drew first blood in the 14th minute for Germany, before Dabritz doubled the lead. Alexandra Popp added another score in the 40th minute to give the Germans a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Germany has already clinched a spot in the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, but can win Group B with a win Monday.