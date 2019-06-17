South Africa goalie Andile DIamini (bottom) was unable to handle a cross from Germany in the first half, leading to a score during a group stage clash at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Monday in Montpellier, France. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- South African goalie Andile DIamini had a brutal error against Germany, leading to an early goal during a group clash at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday in Montpellier, France.

The error occurred in the 29th minute. German left back Verena Schweers chased a ball down the left flank during the sequence. She caught up to the pass and used her first touch to rifle a cross through the box. Schweers held her hands up in disappointment after realizing the cross was too far ahead of Germany's front line.

DIamini stepped up to collect the badly-aimed pass, but was unable to hold onto it. The South African keeper delfected the pass back into the box, where German midfielder Sara Dabritz was waiting. Dabritz ripped a shot into the empty net, giving Germany a 2-0 edge.

Melanie Leupolz drew first blood in the 14th minute for Germany, before Dabritz doubled the lead. Alexandra Popp added another score in the 40th minute to give the Germans a 3-0 lead at halftime.

2-0, Germany! South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini makes it rather easy for Sara Daebritz to slot home her 2nd goal of the #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/njPliqmSuD— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Germany has already clinched a spot in the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, but can win Group B with a win Monday.