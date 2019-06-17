Isabell Herlovsen (R) of Norway celebrates after scoring a goal on a penalty kick during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Group A match against South Korea on Monday in Reims, France. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- Germany won Group B after a victory over South Africa, France topped Group A with a win over Nigeria, and Norway, China and Spain secured spots in the last 16.

The German squad, who had already clinched a spot in the round of 16 ahead of Monday's game, won their group for the fifth straight time after a dominant 4-0 victory over South Africa. Germany previously posted 1-0 wins over China and Spain before erupting for three goals in the first half against South Africa. The three scores equaled Germany's total goals in their previous five World Cup matches.

Melanie Leupolz opened the scoring with a goal in the 14th minute. It was her first score for Germany since the 2016 Olympics.

Sara Dabritz made it 2-0 with a goal in the 29th minute, and Alexandra Popp pushed the Germans' lead to 3-0 in the 40th. Lina Magull added the final tally in the 58th minute.

Germany plays a third-place team in the round of 16 Saturday at Grenoble.

France maintained its perfect record in Group A and defeated Nigeria 1-0 after a video review Monday.

Wendie Renard, who was awarded a penalty kick in the 79th minute, had her first attempt hit the outside of the goal post, but the kick was retaken due to Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie moving off her line. Renard converted on the second attempt to secure France's victory.

The French national team faces a third-place team in Le Havre on Sunday.

Norway also booked their spot in the last 16 with a 2-1 win against South Korea. The Norwegian squad joined France in the knockout stage and will play either Italy, Brazil or Australia.

Norway opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a penalty kick from Caroline Graham Hansen. Isabell Herlovsen also converted a penalty kick chance in the 51st minute to give Norway a 2-0 lead.

Yeo Minji scored a late goal for South Korea in the 78th minute. She almost tied the score with a header in extra time, but the shot went slightly wide.

France and Nigeria each defeated the Koreans in their opening matches. South Korea hasn't reached the last 16 since 2015.

Meanwhile, China and Spain played to a scoreless draw in their final Group B match. Both squads advanced to the last 16 after Germany's win over South Africa.

Spain finished second behind Germany with four points. China also had four points but sat below Spain due to goal differential. The Chinese team is guaranteed a last-16 spot as one of the four best third-place squads.