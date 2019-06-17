San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (R) is expected to sign an eight-year contract extension. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- The San Jose Sharks are expected to re-sign Erik Karlsson to an eight-year deal, according to multiple reports.

TSN in Canada and the NHL Network each reported Karlsson, who joined the Sharks in a September 2018 trade, will be paid over $11 million per season. The deal makes the six-time All-Star the league's highest-paid defenseman.

The Sharks were the only team that could offer Karlsson eight years. Other teams could only have offered him seven years if he tested free agency.

Injuries limited Karlsson to only three goals in 54 games. His 45 points were the lowest since being held to 14 points in 17 games for Ottawa in 2012-13.

Karlsson scored at least 62 points each season from 2013 to 2017.

San Jose went 46-27-9 last season.