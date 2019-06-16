World Cup: Carli Lloyd scores twice in America's 3-0 win over Chile

Julie Ertz, wife of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, scored in the United States' 3-0 victory over Chile in Sunday's World Cup matchup. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

U.S. National Women's Team star Carli Lloyd had two goals in Sunday's 3-0 World Cup win over China. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Midfielder Carli Lloyd scored twice and the U.S. women's national team advanced in the 2019 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Chile in America's second group stage match Sunday.

Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive Women's Wold Cup games when she scored 11 minutes in Paris. She added another score 35 minutes in.

Lloyd celebrated her goal with a golf clap. The women's team was criticized for enthusiastically celebrating all of their goals in their 13-0 win over Thailand on June 11.

Julie Ertz, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, scored at the 26-minute mark.

The United States clinched a spot in the World Cup's knockout round with Sunday's victory.

Lloyd made her first start of the tournament as coach Jill Ellis shuffled her starting lineup.

Lloyd has scored 10 goals in the Women's World Cup. Only Abby Wambach (14) and Michelle Akers (12) have more among American women.

31-year-old Jessica McDonald made her World Cup debut to begin the second half.