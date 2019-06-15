U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson disappointed after third-round struggles

Moments from golf's U.S. Open

Gary Woodland smiles as he finishes his second round of the 2019 U.S. Open. Woodland leads the field by two strokes with a nine under par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Gary Woodland celebrates after making a putt on the 8th green during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Gary Woodland celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 9th green as he finishes his second round on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Gary Woodland hits a shot off of the 9th tee during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose (L) stands next to Tiger Woods as they wait to putt on the 3rd green in round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the 13th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jason Day hits from a bunker in round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jhonattan Vegas hits on the 9th fairway during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Patrick Reed test the wind on the 6th hole during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Louis Oosthuizen hits on the 9th tee during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Sieth's ball hits out of a bunker on the 2nd hole in round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. chips onto the 12th green during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Francesco Molinari of Italy watches his shot off the 12th tee during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chesson Hadley of the U.S. watches his shot on the 13th tee during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 11th green during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his shot off the 13th tee during round two on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose watches his drive off the 10th tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Viktor Hovland of Norway and his caddie Donnie Darr line up a putt on the eighth green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose chips onto the 10th green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits on the ninth fairway in round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A fan watches Tiger Woods on the 14th hole during round one on Thursday.. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka of the U.S. contemplates his putt on the 13th green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose of England chips to the 13th green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Pieters of Belgium hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during round one on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka hits on the ninth fairway during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose lines up a putt on the eighth green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy Walker of the U.S. hits from the eighth rough during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka chips in for birdie on the fifth green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka putts on the eighth green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shugo Imahira of Japan drives off the 10th tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand drives off the 10th tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Keith Mitchell of the U.S. drives off the 10th tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Viktor Hovland watches his drive off of the sixth tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods watches his hit off of the 12th tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. watches his hit off of the 12th tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Fowler chips to the ninth green. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. hits out of a bunker to the 17th hole during round one on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Marc Leishman of Australia hits from a bunker on the 17th fairway during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jon Rahm of Spain watches his drive from the 17th tee during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. chips onto the 18th green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a bunker on the 18th fairway during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. chips onto the third green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to missing a putt on the 18th green during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Scott Piercy of the U.S. hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during round one on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela practices hitting out of a bunker on the 18th green on Wednesday/ Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods chips to the 18th green during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Spieth looks at his shot out of a bunker on the 18th green during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Ian Poulter of Great Britain takes video of a putt on the 18th green during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Spieth hits out of a bunker on the 13th fairway during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods putts on the 13th green during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Deer run on the second fairway during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Spieth hits off the 14th tee during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas hits off the 14th tee during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Justin Thomas hits on the 14th fairway during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods waits to putt on the 14th green during practice on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods hits off the 16th tee during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo