Women's World Cup: England slips by Argentina

Jodie Taylor scored the decisive goal for England in a group stage win against Argentina at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday in France. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- Jodie Taylor's 61st minute score was enough to lift England to a win against Argentina in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday in Le Havre, France.

The win clinched England's spot in the knockout stage.

Midfielder Beth Mead played the role of maestro on the score. The England star raced down the left flank before finding herself in the box during the scoring sequence. Mead received a short pass and used her first touch to snipe a pass through the box. The ball went between the back line of defenders and the goalkeeper, finding Taylor at the far post.

Taylor tapped in the precise pass, giving England first blood.

England had several chances to score earlier in the game. The squad's best early hope came on a penalty kick try from star striker Nikita Parris. Parris' shot was saved by Argentina keeper Vanina Correa. Correa dove to her left, just getting enough of the ball to deflect it into the post.

England now leads Group D with six points, edging second-place Japan. Argentina and Scotland round out Group D.

England wraps up group play with a game against Japan at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Nice. Argentina battles Scotland at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Paris.