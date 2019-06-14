Women's World Cup Best Bet: USA four-goal favorite over Chile

Alex Morgan scored five goals in the United States Women's National Team's win over Thailand in the group stage Tuesday in Reims, France. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team is a four-goal favorite over Chile at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after posting a 13-goal effort against Thailand.

Sportsbook BetOnline.AG spotted Sweden the most goals for weekend action, giving the Swedes a five-goal edge entering their group stage clash with Thailand.

The Netherlands battles Cameroon and New Zealand faces Canada in the other remaining second round group stage bouts. The Netherlands is a two-goal favorite to beat Cameroon. Canada is favored by just one goal against New Zealand.

Early favorites for the first four games in the third round include Spain, Germany, France and Norway. Spain is 1.5 goal favorite over China. Germany is a 2.5 goal favorite against South Africa. France is a two-goal favorite against Nigeria. Norway is a one goal favorite against South Korea.

Netherlands and Cameroon face-off at 9 a.m. Saturday in Valenciennes, France. Canada battles New Zealand at 3 p.m. Saturday in Grenoble, France.

Sweden faces Thailand at 9 a.m. Sunday in Nice. The U.S. team faces Chile at noon Sunday in Paris.

Italy scored the second-most goals so far at the World Cup, posting a 5-0 victory against Jamaica Friday. France scored the third-most goals with a 4-0 showing in the tournament opener against South Korea on June 7. Spain, Norway and Brazil have each posted three-goal efforts.

The U.S. team tallied five goals in its last World Cup matchup before its opener at the 2019 tournament. That effort came in a 5-0 win against Japan in the 2015 World Cup final. The U.S. team tallied just four goals in three group stage games during that World Cup performance.