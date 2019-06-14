U.S. Open: Justin Rose ends Friday atop tournament's leaderboard

Justin Rose shot 1-under-70 at Pebble Beach on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Justin Rose remained in first place at the U.S. Open with a strong second-round performance at Pebble Beach.

Rose shot 1-under-70 on Friday and is seven-under for the tournament. He ended play with a two-shot lead over Aaron Wise.

Rose posted consecutive sub-par scores in the tournament for the first time in his career. He said he was happy with his performance but still had "no expectations" for the weekend.

"I just like my position, the course and the way I'm trending," Rose said.

Make that a three-shot lead for Justin Rose pic.twitter.com/khiWY2pWHF— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 14, 2019

Rose carded a 65 on Thursday. That equaled the lowest round in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach since Tiger Woods, who accomplished the feat in 2000.

Woods won the tournament that year. Rose won the U.S. Open in 2013 and is looking for his second career major win.

"I still don't feel like I'm cooking and I'm going to need to find that [extra] gear if I'm going to hoist some silverware on the weekend," Rose said.