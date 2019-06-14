Soccer icon Diego Maradona steps down as Dorados manager

Diego Maradona led Dorados to two championships in two seasons as manager. Photo by Gustavo Becerra/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- Citing health concerns, soccer legend Diego Maradona has stepped down as Dorados manager.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, announced the decision Thursday before the Dorados held a news conference. Maradona, 58, took the job in 2018.

"Diego Maradona has decided not to continue as Dorados head coach," Morla tweeted. "After medical advice, he'll dedicate time to his health and undergo two operations: on his shoulder and knee. Thankful to all the Dorados family and we will continue the dream in the future."

Maradona helped the club win league titles in each of his two seasons.

"When nobody believed in us, we wrote an unforgettable adventure in the hands of Diego de Sinaloa. See you soon, Chief," Dorados tweeted.

Maradona managed Mandiyu de Corrientes, Racing Club, Al Wasl, Fujairah and the Argentina national team before taking the Dorados job. He also served as an assistant for Deportivo Riestra and Dynamo Brest during his coaching tenure.

Maradona played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys during his decorated playing tenure. He also made 91 appearances for Argentina, including a 1986 World Cup final victory.