Eleven-year-old superfan celebrates Stanley Cup win with St. Louis Blues

June 13 (UPI) -- Laila Anderson, an 11-year-old superfan of the Blues who is fighting a life-threatening autoimmune disease, celebrated with the team and kissed the Cup after St. Louis' 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues organization flew Anderson and her mother to Boston for the final game of the series. Once the clock expired, the team invited her on the ice to share the special moment.

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko knelt on the ice at TD Garden to hug Anderson, who has hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a severe systemic inflammatory syndrome. After she wiped away tears, Parayko held the trophy in the air and allowed her to kiss the Stanley Cup.

"I'm just very grateful that [Parayko] has supported me so much and now is my chance to give back to him," Anderson told reporters. "I couldn't thank [the Blues] enough. All of the teams have supported me. The fans are so nice to me even though they support a different team."

Anderson, who wore a denim jacket with "Laila" and Parayko's No. 55 on the back to Wednesday night's game, added that she fully believed the Blues would win the Stanley Cup before the puck dropped.

"I had no doubt walking into Boston. I was so confident we were going to win," Anderson said. "I just felt that this is our time and here we are."

Anderson became a St. Louis celebrity and team inspiration over the course of the playoffs. She plans to attend the Blues' championship parade Saturday.

"I don't think I'll sleep until the parade is over," Anderson said.