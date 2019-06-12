Blues' Jordan Binnington steals show with flurry of saves in first period

June 12 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington kept the Boston Bruins off the scoreboard with a series of remarkable saves in the first period of Game 7.

Binnington made 12 saves in the opening period Wednesday night, including several breathtaking stops while on the penalty kill, to hold the Bruins without a goal.

With under 14 minutes left in the first period, Bruins forward Sean Kuraly had a prime scoring chance off a rebound. The center attempted a backhander at a wide-open net, but Binnington lunged across the crease and denied the shot.

Midway through the opening frame, Binnington rejected multiple Bruins chances from inside the paint. Boston defenseman Torey Krug tossed a brilliant pass to forward David Krejci, who attempted to go five-hole with a backhand shot. The Blues goaltender blocked the shot with his stick.

About three minutes later, the Bruins tested Binnington again from close range. Marcus Johansson grabbed a loose puck and skated in front of Binnington. The Bruins winger threw a backhander on net, but Binnington quickly reacted and deflected the puck away.

The Blues held a 4-0 lead with 4:38 left in the third period. Binnington has stopped all 31 shots he has faced in the matchup.