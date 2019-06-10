Nikita Parris scored England's first goal of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on a penalty kick against Scotland on Sunday in Nice, France. Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- England star Nikita Parris pulled off a filthy nutmeg dribble move during her squad's group stage win against Scotland at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Parris performed the smooth skill in the 25th minute of the 2-1 win Sunday at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France. The England winger also scored on a penalty kick, drawing first blood in the 14th minute of the victory.

Scotland played a ball up the left flank at the start of her nutmeg sequence. England defender Steph Houghton and Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert battled for the ball, which was eventually won by Houghton. The defender managed to slip the ball over to teammate Lucy Bronze, who used a touch to nutmeg Cuthbert and send a pass back to Houghton. Houghton and Bronze completed another give-and-go before Bronze sent the ball up the right flank toward Parris.

Parris waited for the ball to arrive. She used the outside of her right boot to blindly flick the ball ahead. The ball went through Nicola Docherty's legs and Parris did a 360-degree turn, before racing to regain control. The crowd cheered on the star striker after she completed the move.

"There was a turning point from 70 minutes to 85 minutes. Scotland were on top, we had to dig deep," Parris told FIFA. "We knew that was going to happen."

Ellen White gave England a 2-0 advantage in the 40th minute. Claire Emslie scored Scotland's lone goal in the 79th minute of the loss.

Parris was named the Player of the Match for her efforts.

England battles Argentina in its next group stage clash at 3 p.m. Friday in Le Havre, France. Scotland looks to rebound against Japan at 9 a.m. Friday in Rennes, France.