June 10 (UPI) -- Sir Winston won the Belmont Stakes in a minor upset, Mitole took the Met Mile over McKinzie and Thunder Snow and Chad Brown had a beyond-spectacular time of things in a monster weekend of Thoroughbred racing.

There were three Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" races among eight Grade I events on Saturday alone at Belmont Park. Top-rung runners on both turf and dirt just kept coming out of the paddock, one race after the next, with many of the results setting the stage for more monumental tilts down the road.

The only thing lacking was a Triple Crown winner. And, honestly, no one seemed to mind very much with all the other bounty flowing from the NYRA cornucopia.

Before getting to the details, since Chad Brown's name appears again and again in the following report, and to preclude the need to keep score at home, here's a brief rundown of what Brown's horses accomplished from Thursday through Sunday in New York:

* Bricks and Mortar, Robert Bruce and Raging Bull finished 1-2-3 in the Grade I Manhattan.

* Rushing Fall won the Grade I Longines Just a Game

* Guarana won the Grade I Acorn

* Separation of Powers won the Grade III Bed o' Roses

* Homerique and Competitionofideas finished 1-2 in the Grade II New York Stakes

* Cambier Parc and Newspaperofrecord finished 1-2 in the Grade III Wonder Again Stakes

* Significant Form and Stella di Camelot finished first and third in the Grade III Intercontinental

* Catch a Bid and Queen Mebd finished 1-2 in a classy maiden race Thursday

* Valid Point won the third race on Friday

"My staff does all the work," Brown said. "I'm giving the interview, but it's remarkable the work they put in. This is what it is all about, getting to the big weekends. And I appreciate NYRA putting on such a great weekend."

With the 3-year-old picture discussed elsewhere, here are the details on the rest of the incredible weekend:

Dirt Mile/Sprint

Saturday's $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park -- the "Met Mile" -- lived up to its hype as one of the year's best races, even though the result owed a lot to a traffic jam in the stretch run.

Mitole, after dueling for the lead, saw nothing but open space in front of him once he straightened for home with tiring rivals to his inside and outside. Behind those three, with nowhere to go, were the favorite, McKinzie, and two-time Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow. McKinzie, with Mike Smith up, and Thunder Snow, under Christophe Soumillon, each altered course twice in search of room to run. By the time they got it, it was too late and Mitole won by 3/4 length.

McKinzie caught Thunder Snow in the final strides to finish second and we'll never know if either of them would have won with a clean shot. "It was a very unlucky trip," Smith said. "Very unlucky."

"He's obviously a very special horse," trainer Steve Asmussen said of Mitole. "To beat the horses that were second and third obviously speaks for itself. To come out on top today, we are extremely proud of him."

Mitole, a 4-year-old Eskendereya colt, scored his seventh straight win, backing up victory in the Grade I Churchill Downs Stakes on Derby Day. He also earned a guaranteed slot in the Breeders' Cup Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile in November at Santa Anita through the "Win and You're In" deal but Asmussen did not commit to that, saying, "We will love on him and pet on him for a while, enjoy the victory and then regroup and decide what to do with him the rest of the year."

On Friday over the same track, Catalina Cruiser, absent since losing his undefeated record in November's Breeders' Cup, returned to action with a win in the $250,000 Grade II True North Stakes. The 5-year-old son of Union Rags sat off the brisk early pace and gradually wore down the leading pair to score by 1/2 length in the final strides. Strike Power was a nose in front of Recruiting Ready for second. Catalina Cruiser, with Joel Rosario in the irons, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:14.84.

"He's a horse that wants to win," Rosario said. "He wanted to win today. I was very confident in him. He's a nice horse. I just let him be where he wanted to be. He was always comfortable."

On a day when speed and the rail were golden, Hog Creek Hustle came from well off the pace, took the overland route and won Saturday's $400,000 Grade I Woody Stephens Stakes Presented by Mohegan Sun by a neck. Nitrous, coming from even farther back, finished second and Borracho and Strike Silver completed a superfecta composed entirely of double-digit long shots. Hog Creek Hustle, an Overanalyze colt, finished the 7 furlongs over a fast track in 1:21.12 with Corey Lanerie up.

Hog Creek Hustle and trainer Vickie Foley had to endure a stewards' inquiry into an incident at the top of the stretch in which he cut in front of Mind Control, forcing him to take up. "I was lucky that they left him up because he was the best horse," Lanerie said. "But he needs to learn how to stay straight."

Hog Creek Hustle chased War of Will early on the Triple Crown trail in New Orleans until he finished eighth in the Louisiana Derby. Cut back to the Pat Day Mile on Kentucky Derby Day, he finished second behind Mr Money.

Classic

Marconi led from gate to wire in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Woodford Reserve Brooklyn Invitational at Belmont Park, holding on by 1/2 length from late-running Rocketry after 1 1/2 miles. Realm, Campaign and the favorite, You're To Blame, were third, fourth and fifth in a tight bunch. Marconi, a 4-year-old Tapit colt, got home in 2:28.94 with Jose Lezcano up. It was his third straight win.

"It seems like he's really found his niche," said winning trainer Todd Pletcher. "He's gradually improving and been a lot more consistent in not only his races, but also training. I was happy to see him continue moving forward." Pletcher said he will consider the Grade II Suburban at 1 1/4 miles on July 6.

Majid, stepping into the stakes ranks for the first time, led all the way to a 1-length victory in Saturday's $150,000 Easy Goer Stakes for 3-year-olds at Belmont Park. Still Dreaming finished second but was demoted to fourth for some egregious behavior in deep stretch. That promoted Grumps Little Tots to second and Alwaysmining to third. Majid, a Shackleford colt, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:41.55 with Luis Saez in the irons.

Majid was 0-for-2 as a juvenile, wasn't claimed as he got his first win in January at Aqueduct and then got through two conditioned optional claimers. "We'll go race by race with him and I'm probably going to take him to Saratoga and freshen him up a little bit," said winning trainer Rudy Rodriguez. "He's a 3-year-old and he's got the world ahead of him. I've just got to hope that he keeps improving."

Distaff

Guarana, making just her second start, easily ran by pacesetting favorite and Kentucky Oaks champion Serengeti Empress in the stretch run of Saturday's $700,000 Grade I Acorn and ran on to win by 6 lengths. Serengeti Empress took a sharp left turn out of the gate, rushed up to the front and set blistering fractions before coughing up the lead at mid-stretch. She still had enough to save second, with Jeltrin third. Guarana, a Three Chimneys Farm homebred filly by Ghostzapper, finished the one-turn mile over a fast track in 1:33.68, a stakes record, with Jose Ortiz riding for trainer Chad Brown.

Guarana was the odds-on favorite in her first start at 6 1/2 furlongs in the slop at Keeneland and won by 14 3/4 lengths, geared down, earning a Beyer Speed Figure of 93, 5 points better than Serengeti Empress' number in the Oaks. Ortiz, who rode Serengeti Princess in the Oaks, said, "It was a hard decision to take off the Oaks winner, but I didn't want to miss this opportunity. Yes, I took off the Oaks winner for a maiden."

Fashion Faux Pas gave the slip to a half dozen rivals in Wednesday's $50,000 Light Hearted Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Delaware Park, kicking off to win by 14 1/2 lengths. Our Super Freak was best of the rest, a neck in front of Nonsensical. Fashion Faux Pas, a Flatter filly ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.18, geared down through the final sixteenth.

"The question was, could she stay," said Fashion Faux Pas's trainer, Arnaud Delacour, "but the pedigree suggested she could. So that is why we took a shot in this spot. Assuming she comes back in good form and trains well, we will probably run her in the Delaware Oaks." That's a $300,000 Grade III on July 6.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Midnight Bisou powered by pacesetting favorite Come Dancing at the top of the stretch in Saturday's $700,000 Grade I Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park and easily drew off to win by 3 1/2 lengths, earning a berth in the Breeders' Cup Distaff through the "Win and You're In" scheme. Come Dancing held second over Mopotism while watching Midnight Bisou finish the 1 1/16 mile on a fast track in stakes-record time of 1:39.69. Mike Smith rode the 4-year-old Midnight Lute filly for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Midnight Bisou finished third last year in both the Kentucky Oaks and the Breeders' Cup Distaff. This year, she is 4-for-4 with the earlier wins including the Grade I Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park.

"She's just a special horse and I'm proud to be associated with her," Asmussen said. "I believe she's added to how great she is with consistency. She's expecting to win, and I think the results speak for themselves."

Separationofpowers put plenty of separation between herself and the favorite, Chalon, in the final furlong of Friday's $250,000 Grade III Bed o' Roses Invitational at Belmont Park, kicking away to win by 4 3/4 lengths. Chalon, bumped at the start, closed well but saw only the hindquarters of the winner, a 4-year-old Candy Ride filly. Separationofpowers, with Jose Ortiz in the irons, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:21.46. It was the second start of the year for the lightly raced filly, who has two Grade I wins to her credit.

"She put herself up there," said winning trainer Chad Brown. "She broke so sharp and I was hoping she would. I said that if she broke cleanly and fast, go on with it and either go to the front, or at the very least establish herself prominent in second if someone was really hell-bent on making the lead." Brown said the $500,000 Grade I Ballerina Aug. 24 at Saratoga "makes a lot of sense ... but I'll tell you that she'll stay sprinting for sure."

On Sunday at Belmont, Break Even's backers barely broke even as the odds-on favorite ran to her reviews in the $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, winning by 3/4 length and returning $2.40 and $2.10 with no show betting on a four-horse field. Sue's Fortune, Miss Imperial and Moonlight Romance completed the order of finish. Break Even, a Country Day filly, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.20 with Shaun Bridgmohan in the irons.

Up north at Woodbine, Summer Sunday took charge in the stretch run in Sunday's $125,000 (Canadian) Hendrie Stakes for fillies and mares and held off the late rush of Katie Baby to win by 1 1/2 lengths. Alnilah was third. Summer Sunday, a 4-year-old Silent Name filly, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:16.62 with Rafael Hernanadez up.

Turf

Bricks and Mortar led a trifecta sweep for Chad Brown in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Manhattan at Belmont Park, remaining undefeated in five starts since he returned from a break of more than a year. With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, the 5-year-old son of Giant's Causeway waited patiently behind the leaders in the Manhattan, swept confidently five-wide into the stretch and drew off easily, winning by 1 1/2 lengths over 2018 Arlington Million winner Robert Bruce. Raging Bull was third. The all-Brown trifecta returned $23.12 for a 50-cent investment while the trainer's fourth runner, Olympico, finished seventh.

In 2018, no U.S. turf horse was able to string together anything resembling a winning streak in top-level races. So far this season, Bricks and Mortar already has three Grade I wins and a Grade II.

"This ranks right up there," Brown said of the sweep. "I have to digest it first but it's certainly way up there. I hold this race in such high regard. To run 1-2-3 in it really points out how fortunate I am to have so many talented horses in my barn. To see the others be not far from Bricks and Mortar gives us hope they are going to have really good years as well."

Friday's $400,000 Grade II Belmont Gold Cup at 2 miles on the turf turned out to be a prep for the Melbourne Cup as European raider Amade came running late to win by a neck over the favorite, Arklow. Highland Sky was third. Amade, an Irish-bred 5-year-old by Casamento, finished in 3:19.95 with Flavien Prat in the irons. The result was a feather in the cap, too, for England's All-Weather Championship program as Amade came to Belmont after finishing second to Watersmeet in the Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship at Lingfield Park on Good Friday.

Trainer Alessandro Botti has had Australia on his mind for Amade but said Belmont "was a test. He had to win today for, in my mind, to go on to the Melbourne Cup."

And, speaking of international, see the International section below for Sunday's Breeders' Cup Challenge winner in Brazil.

Filly & Mare Turf

Rushing Fall went straight to the front in Saturday's $700,000 Grade I Longines Just A Game Stakes at Belmont Park, turned back a brief challenge from Daddy Is a Legend, and went about her business, winning by 2 1/4 lengths as the odds-on favorite. Beau Recall came from last of six to nip Daddy Is a Legend for second. Rushing Fall, a 4-year-old More Than Ready filly, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:31.67 with Javier Castellano riding for Chad Brown. She now has eight wins from nine starts at distances up to 1 1/8 miles.

"One of the greatest turf mares I've trained, for sure," Brown said of Rushing Fall. "She's earned that. When Daddy Is a Legend tackled her on the turn, I was concerned there for a moment because I knew it would be a real battle. I have a lot of respect for that horse ... I don't use the word brilliant too often, but it was a real brilliant performance. A horse like this does not come around very often."

Brown said the "logical" next race for Rushing Fall is the $500,000 Grade I Diana at Saratoga July 13.

Homerique and Competitionofideas, both trained by Chad Brown, figured to be the best of the eight in Friday's $600,000 Grade II New York Stakes at Belmont Park. And so it was. Homerique, with Irad Ortiz Jr., got first run by the leaders in the stretch, then held off her stablemate by a neck for the winner's share. It was 3 1/4 lengths back to Semper Sententiae in third. Homerique, a 4-year-old Exchange Rate filly, finished 1 1/4 miles on firm going in 2:00.60 and now is 2-for-2 since being shipped over from France.

Homerique and Competitionofideas also finished 1-2, just 1/2 length apart, in their previous start, the Grade III Beaugay at 1 1/16 miles on the turf and, to hear Brown tell it, they will be seeing more of each other.

"They're both nice horses. Unfortunately, one of them had to be the loser after running so well, but we gave them the opportunity to both run well and they both did," Brown said. "Homerique saved more ground on the turn and had a shorter distance to the wire, but then again, she had a good amount of energy in reserve. Both horses ran well.

"Both horses are definitely possible for both the Diana and the Beverly D.," he said. Both Grade I affairs, the Diana is July 13 at Saratoga and The Beverly D. is on Arlington Million Day, Aug. 10, at Arlington Park.

It was the second straight day Brown saddled the 1-2 finishers in a grass race for distaffers. On Thursday, Cambier Parc came running late to upset last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies winner, Newspaperofrecord, by 1 1/4 lengths in the $200,000 Grade III Wonder Again at Belmont Park. Newspaperofrecord, for the second time in as many starts this year, made all the going but failed to hold the lead. Cambier Parc, a Medaglia d'Oro filly, took advantage and finished the 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:46.34 for jockey Jose Ortiz.

"I'm not surprised Cambier Parc ran this well," Brown said. "That's why we had her in the race. She's an up-and-comer in this division." He said he will find new tactics for Newspaperofrecord.

While Brown was busy collecting hardware and counting purse money in New York, Mom's On Strike outfinished Smart Shot to win Saturday's $125,000 Old Forester Mint Julep Stakes for fillies and mares by a neck. The favorite, Limari, was gaining with each stride but ran out of room and finished another 1/2 length back in third. Mom's On Strike, a 6-year-old First Dude mare, finished 1 1/16 miles on firm going in 1:47.63 with Adam Beschizza riding. Joe Sharp trains the winner and Chad Brown did not contest the race.

Turf Sprint

World of Trouble rolled to his fifth straight win in Saturday's $400,000 Grade I Jaipur Invitational at Belmont Park. Leading all the way under Manny Franco, the 4-year-old Kantharos colt wasn't seriously challenged at any point in the race and finished 1 3/4 lengths to the good of runner-up Om. Disco Partner was third. World of Trouble ran 6 furlongs on firm turf in 1:06.37 with Manny Franco riding for trainer Jason Servis.

Were it not for a second-place finish behind Stormy Liberal in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint last fall, World of Trouble's winning streak would be eight. And with Saturday's win, he now has Grade I wins on both dirt and turf. The Jaipur gives him an automatic entry to this year's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita through the "Win and You're In" arrangement.

"I know that he's fast and I knew I was rolling in front," Franco said. "I don't try to fight him or get on him too early, and he always responds. I knew he could get the lead pretty easy. By the eighth pole, I knew someone was coming closer to me, and my horse, when he felt it, took off again. I had a lot of confidence."

In Thursday's $200,000 Grade III Intercontinental for fillies and mares at Belmont Park, Significant Form got through between rivals in the stretch run and ran on to post a 1/2-length victory over pacesetting favorite Fire Key. Significant Form, a 4-year-old Creative Cause filly, ran 7 furlongs on firm going in a zippy 1:19.83 with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons. Guess who! Chad Brown saddled both Significant Form and the third-place finisher, Stella di Camelot.

"On paper, it looks like she's run her best races fresh and with the pace that was set in front of her, she was finally not pulling against the rider," Brown said of Significant Form. "It was really the trip I was looking for. We had a plan and it worked out well."

Listing took over the lead well into Sunday's $100,000 Desert Code Stakes for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita and quickly shook clear, winning by 2 1/4 lengths from Legends of War. Rafal was third and the favorite, Ginger Nut, settled for fourth. Listing, a Square Eddie colt trained by Ben Cecil, finished 5 furlongs on firm turf in 55.21 seconds with Mario Gutierrez in the irons.

Juvenile

Fore Left was way too much for a half dozen rivals in Friday's $150,000 Tremont Stakes for 2-year-olds at Belmont Park, drawing off in the lane to score by 4 1/2 lengths. The Italianamerican closed quickly six-wide to beat the others with Rookie Salsa another 1 3/4 lengths back in third. The morning-line favorite, Maven, was a late scratch. Fore Left, a Twirling Candy colt out of the Unbridled's Song mare Simply Sunny, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:04.44 with Mario Gutierrez up. He now is 2-for-2 with the earlier win coming at Santa Anita May 19 in a race in which the second- and third-place horses both came back to win their next outing.

Winning owner J. Paul Reddam has a vision for Fore Left: "We hope that he can run a mile and quarter going forward, but you never know," Reddam said. "We had Nyquist, who broke his maiden going 5 (furlongs), and everyone said that horse can't go two turns or he can't go a mile and an eighth. He (Fore Left) has the pedigree to go a mile and a quarter." Fore Left is by Uncle Mo, out of the Forestry mare Seeking Gabrielle. Nyquist won the 2016 Kentucky Derby.

Juvenile Fillies

Maryanorginger, a first-time starter, stumbled out of the gate in Thursday's $150,000 Astoria Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at Belmont Park, spotting most of the field a sizeable lead. But the Strong Mandate filly, with Jorge Vargas Jr. up, saved ground into the stretch, got to the front a furlong out and held off the favorite, Perfect Alibi, for an impressive win. She finished 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:03.94. "The first time out, it's really not the way you want to start against winners, but she's really been professional," said winning trainer Jeremiah Englehart. "Other than a little rear up in the paddock, she's been really good and really smart."

I've always heard the question, "Ginger or Mary Ann?" Works either way, I guess.

On the international front:

Australia

Trekking, with Kerrin McEvoy riding for Godolphin, won Saturday's Group 1 TAB Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm, beating Tyzone and Tommy Berry by 1 3/4 lengths after 1,400 meters. Trekking, a 4-year-old Street Cry gelding, fanned out wide into the stretch and closed stoutly, hitting the front 200 meters out under a full head of steam.

"It's a massive effort from Trekking -- he's had a huge preparation," Racenet quoted wining trainer James Cummings. "But we just had him bang on this week and while you can't ever think you have a race like the Stradbroke in the bag, he was on."

In the day's other Group 1 events at Eagle Farm: Mr Quickie won the Queensland Derby by 1 3/4 lengths from Vow and Declare, then survived an objection by the rider of the latter before being posted official. Mr Quickie, a Shamus Award gelding, scored his ninth win from 13 starts. Prince Fawaz toted McEvoy to a narrow victory over Kubrick in the Magic Millions J J Atkins Plate. Prince Fawaz, a Fastnet Rock colt, broke his maiden May 25 at Randwick.

It was a brilliant day for the Cummings family at Eagle Farm at James Cummings saddled Trekking to victory less than two hours after his father, Anthony, sent out Prince Fawaz.

Brazil

George Washington caught the favorite, Taksim, a furlong out in Sunday's Group 1 Grande Premio Brasil at Hipodromo Gavea, got by and went on to win by 3 1/2 lengths, earning a spot in November's Longines Breeders' Cup Turf through the International Challenge program. George Washington completed the 1 1/2 miles in 2:27.94 over a course listed as heavy.

George Washington, by Redattore out of the Know Heights mare Princesa Carina, won for just the second time in 13 starts, and the first in his last eight races since winning a 1 1/8-mile race at Gavea on August 11 of last year. He came into Sunday's race following an eighth-place finish in the Group 1 Grande Premio Cruzeiro do Sul or Brazilian Derby on April 20.

Hong Kong

The season's big races are done but big performances aren't. Zac Purton notched his 1,000th Hong Kong win Saturday at Sha Tin Racecourse, riding Thanks Forever to an easy victory in a Class 3 sprint. He's only the second jockey to reach that mark in Hong Kong but remains well shy of the 1,813 wins Douglas Whyte compiled in 23 seasons. Purton is in his 12th season and cruising toward another premiership. His 145 wins on the season put him within striking range of Joao Moreira's record of 170.

"It's nice. It's a nice milestone," Purton said of the achievement. Trainer John Moore was more enthusiastic, saying: "A thousand winners is just amazing. Zac's one of the world's top jocks and to ride the 1,000th winner on one of mine was a great thrill for both myself and the stable. Kick on, Zac!"

Back in North America and around the ovals:

Woodbine

Desert Ride hit the gate at the start of Saturday's $500,000 (Canadian) Woodbine Oaks Presented by Budweiser, trailed the field into the final turn and then came around her rivals in time to win by a neck over Bold Script. The favorite, Speedy Soul, stalked the pace, took a brief lead in the lane and was outfinished, getting home third. Desert Ride, a Candy Ride filly, ran 1 1/8 miles on the all-weather track in 1:50.43 with Stephen Bahen in the irons. The race was restricted to Canadian foals.

Pay for Peace stalked pacesetting favorite Federal Law in Saturday's $125,000 (Canadian) Plate Trial, then wored down that one in the final sixteenth and edged away to a 1 3/4-lengths victory. Rising Star found good late foot but fell a head short of catching Federal Law for second. Pay for Peace, a Silent Name gelding, got 9 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:51.63 with Luis Contreras riding.

Sister Peacock had to fight for the lead in Saturday's $100,000 (Canadian) William D. Graham Memorial for 3-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs on the turf. But once she got there, the Kentucky-bred daughter of Real Solution dominated, winning by 2 1/4 lengths, ridden out by Jesse Campbell. Double Medal and Lazy Grace followed. Sister Peacock reported in 1:13.80 over firm going.

Prairie Meadows

Taylor's Spirit pressed the pace in Thursday's $65,000 Panthers Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, shot by when asked and won by 2 3/4 lengths. Drinking Dixie rallied to get second, 1 1/2 lengths ahead of Q Go Girl. The favorite, Backflash, was last of four. Taylor's Spirit, a daughter of Algorithms, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:38.86 with Kevin Roman in the irons.

Thetrashmanscoming was indeed coming in the final strides to capture Friday's $65,000 Prairie Mile for 3-year-olds, nipping the favorite, Captain Von Trapp by a nose. Dazzling Truths was well back of those in third. Thetrashmanscoming, a Take Charge Indy colt, finished in 1:39.19 over a fast track with Terry Thompson riding.

Golden Gate Fields

Mike's Tiznow led from the start in Saturday's $65,000 Albany Stakes and held well to win by 1 1/2 lengths over Summersimage. It was another 1 length to Brandothebartender in third. Mike's Tiznow, a 4-year-old gelding by Slew's Tiznow, ran 5 furlongs on firm turf in 56.83 seconds with Ricardo Gonzalez aboard.

Gulfstream Park

Saturday's $100,000 Soldier's Dancer Stakes for Florida-bred 3-year-olds was rained off the turf and Second Mate rallied from off the pace to win it by 1 1/4 lengths over pacesetting favorite Driven By Tunder. My Point Exactly finished third. Second Mate, a 6-year-old Mizzen Mast gelding, got 1 1/16 miles on the sloppy main track in 1:44.37 with Miguel Vasquez at the controls.

Monmouth Park

Goldwood, the odds-on favorite, showed the way in Saturday's $75,000 Unbridled Elaine Stakes for fillies and mares and kept on to win by 1 1/2 lengths from Factorofwon. Miseracordia was third and Cactus Copy completed the order of finish. Goldwood, a 5-year-old Medaglia d'Oro mare out of the Rahy mare Crimson Maple, ran 5 furlongs on firm turf in 55.85 seconds. Jose Ferrer had the mount.

Belterra Park

Altissimo was quickly to the fore in Saturday's $75,000 Sydney Gendelman Memorial for Ohio-breds and drew off to an easy, 2 1/2-lengths win. Cape Rojo and Gliding Alone completed the trifecta while the odds-on favorite, Cake Pop, retreated after contesting the lead and finished last of 12. Altissimo, 6-year-old Noble Causeway gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on good turf in 1:40.99 with Christian Pilares riding.

Monmouth Park

Horologist led all the way to a very popular victory in Sunday's $75,000 Smart N Classy Handicap for New Jersey-bred fillies and mares and won by 1 3/4 lengths over Crazy Daisy. Billy's Jump Start was third. Horologist, a prohibitive favorite, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:39.27 with Joe Bravo up. The 3-year-old daughter of Gemologist returned $2.10, $2.10 and $2.10 for her third straight win.

Penn National

Imply rallied from near the rear of a tightly bunched field to win Sunday's $100,000 Lyphard Stakes for Pennsylvania-bred fillies and mares by 3 3/4 lengths as the odds-on favorite. Wildcat Cartridge was second, 3/4 length in front of Smokinpaddylassie. Imply, a 6-year-old mare by E Dubai, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:40.98 for jockey Julio Hernandez.

In the companion $100,000 Robellino Stakes for state-breds, odds-on favorite Fast and Accurate accurately found the finish line faster than his 11 rivals, winning by 5 1/2 lengths. Beyond Smart and Driven to Complete filled out the trifecta. Fast and Accurate, a 5-year-old son of Hansen, finished the grassy feature in 1:39.77 with Tyler Conner in the kip.

Emerald Downs

Alittlelesstalk hooked the odds-on favorite, Mucho Amor, in a stretch duel in Sunday's $50,000 Kent Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, battled on gamely and won by a neck over that rival. Senoradiablo was third. Alittlelesstalk, a daughter of Demon Warlock, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:15.33 with Lorenzo Lopez up.

Century Mile

Stone Carver carved out an early advantage in Sunday's $50,000 (Canadian) Spangled Jimmy Handicap, opened a daylight advantage and went on to win by 1 3/4 lengths over Moon King. Stone Carver, a 4-year-old Birdstone gelding, toured 7 furlongs over a muddy track in course-record time of 1:21.91 with Rigo Sarmiento riding.

Raider made a move toward the leaders on the turn in Sunday's $50,000 (Canadian) RedTail Landing Handicap for fillies and mares, surged to the lead and won by 1/2 length over Smart Fix. Daz Lin Dawn was third. Raider, a 4-year-old Stephanotis filly, got the 7 furlongs over a muddy track in 1:24.79. Prayven Badrie had the ride.