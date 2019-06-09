Ex-Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was shot and taken to the hospital Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic, according to authorities.

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back by a motorcyclist at the club Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo, Dominican National Police spokesman Felix Duran Mejia told CNN.

"The bullet went through his stomach," he said, adding that Ortiz's condition was "confidential."

Multiple people have been detained in connection to the shooting, he said.

His father, Leo Ortiz, confirmed the shooting to ESPN.

"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," he said.

Ortiz, a native of Santo Domingo, retired from Major League Baseball in 2016 after 20 years in the league, during which he won three world series championships, was named the World Series MVP in 2013 and won the AL Silver Slugger title seven times, according to MLB.com.