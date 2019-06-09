Boston Bruins beat St. Louis Blues, force Game 7

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo scored a goal in the third period of Game 6 on Sunday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins forced a seventh game after defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night at the Enterprise Center.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask stepped up with 28 stops, including a remarkable save with the puck on his back, and Brad Marchand recorded a goal and an assist to even the physical series at three games apiece.

Boston forward David Pastrnak also had a goal and an assist as the Bruins became the sixth team in NHL history to win Game 6 on the road to force a Game 7 in the championship series. In four of those previous five games, the team that forced a deciding seventh game hoisted the Cup.

"Listen, if you told me four months ago we were going to be in the Finals in Game 7, I think I'd take it," Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters. "We've been a good road team. We've won twice [in Boston] during this series, so we're a confident group."

Marchand opened the scoring in the first period with a rocket one-timer past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. The score came on a 5-on-3 power play, and was his ninth goal of the playoffs.

Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead in the third period with his second goal of the postseason. Winger Karson Kuhlman, who replaced former Blues captain David Backes in the lineup, made it 3-0 halfway through the final period after a quick wrist shot.

Ryan O'Reilly continued his hot streak and provided hope for the Blues with a goal 12:01 into the third period. It was his seventh goal of the playoffs and cut St. Louis' deficit to 3-1.

Marchand found David Pastrnak in front of the Blues' net and the winger put a nifty move on Binnington to make it 4-1 late in the third. Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, who was playing with a broken jaw, notched an empty-net goal with 2:19 remaining to seal the victory.

Game 7 is Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.