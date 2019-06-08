Minnesota Lynx retire Lindsay Whalen's jersey

June 8 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Lynx retired former point guard Lindsay Whalen's No. 13 jersey Saturday at the Target Center.

Whalen, who retired following the 2018 season, joined her former teammates, coaches and family on the court to watch a pregame video tribute before her jersey was placed in the rafters.

"I always tried to represent on the court as a player and do my best, so it was great today to see [the fans] here and supporting as always," said Whalen, who now coaches the University of Minnesota women's basketball team. "It was a lot of fun."

Whalen joined the Lynx in 2010 after playing her first six seasons with the Connecticut Sun. She won all four of her WNBA championships and made four All-Star teams with the Lynx.

Whalen's 323 wins are the most in WNBA history.

For the small town girl who conquered the world... pic.twitter.com/wa0Mvo98NO— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 8, 2019

Whalen's jersey joins the Lynx's four championship banners, as well as Malik Sealey's No. 2 jersey and a banner honoring former Timberwolves coach/executive Flip Saunders, in the Target Center's rafters.

"We talk about culture that Lindsay helped us to establish," Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. "She's firmly entrenched in this team and that the way that we do things is exactly the way Lindsay [did] things."

The Lynx lost Saturday's game, 89-85, to the Los Angeles Sparks.