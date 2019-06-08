French Open: Thiem advances to final round with 5-set win over Djokovic

Dominic Thiem will play Rafael Nadal in the French Open's final round after winning Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- No. 4-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the French Open's final round with a nail-biting 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory over top-seeded Novak Djokovic on Saturday.

Thiem will face two-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in the final Sunday in Paris. Nadal defeated Thiem in straight sets last year for his 11th French Open title.

Thiem led Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was stopped Friday. Resuming play just after 6:15 a.m. EDT, Thiem took an aggressive approach and focused on hitting the lines to finish the third set.

Hoping to capture his fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, Djokovic cruised in the fourth set. Rain forced a weather delay in the final set and kept both players off the court for just over an hour.

TV cameras caught a heated Djokovic screaming at officials, although he was not awarded a penalty for verbal abuse. Djokovic, who won the French Open in 2016, also stopped play in the fifth set to contest a ball he thought was out.

The two battled back and forth in the final set before Thiem clinched the victory.