American Amanda Anisimova will make a large move up in the Women's Tennis Association's world rankings after reaching the 2019 French Open semifinals. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- American teen Amanda Anisimova watched her magical run at Roland-Garros end in a three-set setback to Ashleigh Barty in the 2019 French Open semifinals on Friday in Paris.

Anisimova, 17, was the first player born in the 2000s to appear in a Grand Slam semifinal and the youngest American woman to reach the final four at Roland-Garros since 1990.

Now Barty will appear in the Roland-Garros finale against Marketa Vondrousova. Both women are making their first appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Barty blistered the clay court early on, winning five consecutive points and breaking Anisimova's serve twice in the first set. But Anisimova fought back, winning six consecutive points in the opening set. Barty forced a tiebreak, which Anisimova won. The American claimed the first set 7-6(4) in 46 minutes.

Anisimova started hot in the second set, bursting a 3-0 lead. But it wouldn't hold up. Barty used her strength and took advantage of the slow and windy conditions to break Anisimova's serve twice and earned six consecutive points to win the set 6-3.

The final set was a back-and-forth battle. Barty won her seventh game in the row to start the third set. Anisimova tied the set in the next game, before snatching a lead and breaking Barty's serve in the third game. Barty returned the favor by breaking Anisimova's serve in the next game, tying the set at 2-2.

Barty reeled off three consecutive games to take a 5-2 lead, but Anisimova wouldn't go away. Anisimova earned a third point in the set before one final attempt. But Barty proved to be too strong on match point. The Aussie placed a backhand shot down the line, forcing Anisimova off her spot. The American smashed back a return, but hit the net, losing the match 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3.

Vondrousova, 19, beat Johanna Konta 5-7, 7-6(2) on Friday at Roland-Garros. The Czech teen battles Barty in the final at 9 a.m. Saturday in Paris.