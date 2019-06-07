French Open: Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem semifinal postponed to Saturday

Players and fans had to deal with strong winds and rain in the morning before play was postponed at the 2019 French Open Friday in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will have to resume their 2019 French Open semifinal clash Saturday after rain ruined their battle on Friday at Roland-Garros in Paris.

The No. 4 Thiem led No. 1 Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 before the match was stopped. Djokovic and Thiem are facing off for the right to face back-to-back champion Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday in Paris.

Djokovic and Thiem will resume their match at 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday, before the women's final between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova in Paris.

"Tournament organizers regret to announce that, due to poor weather conditions, no more matches will be played today at Roland-Garros," the French Open website said in a news release.

"Tickets to the second men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will be fully refunded by the French Tennis Federation."

Djokovic appeared frustrated with the weather conditions during the match, as winds picked up clay and blew it around the court. He spoke to a tournament official about the wind, but returned to the court. Organizers eventually called for the grounds crew to take the net down and put a tarp on the clay as play was suspended.

"The occasion, the conditions, it was pretty brutal out there," Barty told reporters. "I'm just proud of myself with the way I was able to fight and scrap and hang in there and find a way."

Tournament officials said Barty and Vondrousova women's final will not begin before 9 a.m. on Saturday at Roland-Garros.