June 7 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev will have a disciplinary hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, the league announced Friday.

Barbashev is facing a possible suspension for a hit to the head on Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson during the first period on Thursday night.

The check occurred 5:24 into the opening period. Johansson fired a wrist shot from the face-off circle that missed goalie Jordan Binnington and the Blues' net. As he shot the puck, Barbashev glided in and lowered his shoulder into the Bruins forward's head.

Johansson tumbled to the ice and looked at the official, but no penalty was called. He remained in the game and had 17:12 of ice time.

Ivan Barbashev wasn't given a penalty for this hit in Game 5 of the #StanleyCup Final, but will have a hearing today with the Department of Player Safety.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy took issue with the league's officiating after his team's loss.

"Those are the hits they want to get out of the game, correct? That's what I hear a lot about," Cassidy told reporters. "Clearly, they missed a couple [of calls] tonight."

The Blues beat the Bruins 2-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the championship series. Game 6 is Sunday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.