Stanley Cup Final: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara plays despite broken jaw

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has a goal and four assists in the playoffs. He suffered a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face in Game 4 on Monday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins star defenseman Zdeno Chara was in the lineup against the St. Louis Blues for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

League sources told The Athletic and 93.7 WEEI that Chara suffered a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face on Monday. Despite the serious injury, Chara was welcomed by a standing ovation at TD Garden as he took the ice before the national anthem.

Chara was struck in the face by a shot from Blues forward Brayden Schenn during the second period in Game 4. The veteran defenseman immediately dropped to the ice and began to bleed before he was helped to the locker room.

Chara returned to the Bruins' bench wearing a face shield for the third period but didn't play.

"You don't think about that. You think about playing. You don't go into a game thinking you might get hurt," Chara told reporters. "At this time of the playoffs, everyone has injuries and there are challenges that you have to overcome to play. I'm no different that any player on either team."

Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk missed his third consecutive game due to a concussion he sustained in Game 2.

Boston dressed seven defensemen for Game 5 as added protection. Steven Kampfer, who previously saw action in two games this postseason, was the extra defenseman. Forward David Backes, who has two goals and three assists in the playoffs, was scratched.

Game 5 was a scoreless tie after the first period. Chara logged 5:55 of ice time in the opening frame. The series is tied 2-2.