Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, but is looking for more of a challenge next year. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Chelsea has accepted a $112 million bid from Real Madrid for superstar Eden Hazard.

Sources informed ESPN FC, Sky Sports and the Guardian of the deal, which includes add-ons that could push its value to more than $160 million.

Hazard, 28, scored 110 goals and had 81 assists in 352 games for the Blues. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012 after beginning his senior career at Lille in 2007. Hazard has also made 100 appearances for the Belgium national team. Belgium finished in third place at the World Cup, with Hazard winning the Silver Ball.

The move has been rumored for years, with Hazard adding the speculation of his departure with vague quotes about his future throughout this season.

"I want a new challenge, like I said last year after World Cup, but it didn't happen," Hazard said after Chelsea's UEFA Europa League final win against Arsenal on May 29.

Hazard scored a career-best 21 goals for Chelsea this season.

The Blues battle Barcelona in a friendly July 23 in Japan. Real Madrid takes on Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston.