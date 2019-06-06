Chara, Grzelcyk game-time decisions after participating in morning skate with Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara put up 14 points this season for Boston, scoring nine goals with five assists in 62 games. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara took the ice Thursday for the team's morning skate sporting a full face shield, hoping to play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final Thursday night.

Chara will be a game-time decision, along with that of fellow defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy said the doctors will have the final decision whether the 42-year-old captain will play after suffering a facial injury when he was struck in the jaw by a shot from the Blues' Brayden Schenn during Game 4 on Monday in St.Louis.

Chara missed the final 37 minutes of the Bruins' loss after being struck, including sitting for all of the third period.

"Much is made of his professionalism, his toughness, his approach," Bruins defenseman John Moore said after the morning skate.

"But until you see that in the flesh, you have a whole other level of appreciation for it. The guy's 42. When I'm 42, I'm certainly not going to be the first guy in the gym, weighing all my food, squatting the most on the team. Those are all the things you respect."

An NHL spokesperson said Chara is unable to speak clearly. He gave written answers to reporters Thursday.

Chara has a goal and four assists in 20 playoff games this postseason.

Grzelcyk has been in concussion protocol after being boarded by Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2 last week in Boston.

Sundqvist received a one-game suspension for the hit and is expected back for Game 4.