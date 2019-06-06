Brazil's Neymar lasted just 22 minutes before being injured during a 2-0 friendly win against Qatar on Wednesday in Brazil. Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- Brazil striker Neymar Jr. is out for Copa America after injuring his ankle in a friendly against Qatar.

The injury occurred just 21 minutes into Brazil's 2-0 win Wednesday in Brasilia, Brazil. The Paris Saint-Germain star left the game in tears after twisting his right ankle during a hard tackle. He was replaced by Everton for the remainder of the match.

"After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during Wednesday's game against Qatar, Neymar was evaluated and subjected to complementary imaging tests that confirmed ligament rupture in the ankle," the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement.

"Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa America. As of this Thursday, the technical committee of the Brazilian national team will begin the definition of a substitute."

RELATED Brazil, PSG soccer star Neymar: 'I'm accused of rape' Here's a second look at the play that forced Neymar off It looks like a possible ankle injury but still unclear with the match at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cjk5yPbv5p— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 6, 2019

Neymar was spotted on crutches at the end of the match. It was his first appearance in a game since being accused of a rape, which allegedly occurred on May 15. Neymar has denied the accusation.

Brazil has to name a substitute by June 13 for the Copa America. The tournament begins on June 14. Brazil battles Honduras in another friendly before the Copa America. The Brazilians begin the tournament with a group stage matchup against Bolivia on June 14 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.