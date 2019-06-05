June 5 (UPI) -- Kinsley Washington knocked in the game-winning run with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning as UCLA beat Oklahoma 5-4 to win the best-of-three series 2-0.

UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia, who was spectacular in the Bruins' 10-inning semifinal win over Washington on Sunday, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Women's College World Series. She grabbed a win in Game 1 against the Sooners on Monday, and allowed four runs on eight hits to earn the victory Tuesday. She struck out four over seven innings.

"They were convicted, they bought into the process, and they had each other's back," UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez told reporters. "There were so many selfless teammates, as far as not everyone got to get what they wanted, but they were committed to doing whatever they could to help this team. They're a really gutsy, relentless team, and I'm so proud that they enjoyed it.

"They had fun, they had each other's backs. We knew Oklahoma would throw punches today, and we had to punch back, and they literally got it done on this stage."

It was the Bruins' 13th softball national championship in program history, which includes 12 NCAA titles and the first since 2010. It marked the 118th title in UCLA athletics history.

UCLA had 10 hits from six different players, including a 3-for-3 performance by senior Brianna Tautalafua. Aaliyah Jordan, Bubba Nickles, Briana Perez and Tautalafua each blasted solo home runs for the Bruins.

UCLA defeated Oklahoma 16-3 in the first game of the series, with the Bruins' run total tying the record for most runs scored in a Women's College World Series game.