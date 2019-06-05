James Rodriguez leaving Bayern, Gianluigi Buffon out at PSG

Gianluigi Buffon joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 after playing the majority of his career at Juventus. Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon are leaving their respective European soccer teams.

Rodriguez's two-year loan with Bayern Munich ends June 30. He asked for the purchase option between Bayern and Real Madrid not to be completed. Buffon is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after just one season. His contract also expires June 30.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to the whole club and all the fans who have always given us tremendous support," James said in a news release from Bayern.

"I had two unforgettable years in Munich and I always really felt at home here. I will have great memories and I wish FC Bayern all the best in the future."

Rodriguez, 27, scored 15 goals and had 20 assists in 67 appearances for Bayern. Buffon, 41, played in 25 games this season for PSG, winning the 2019 Ligue 1 title.

"Thank you all for everything I have had the opportunity to experience in Paris," Buffon said. "Thank you for the emotions that we have shared together. Twelve months ago, I arrived at Paris Saint-Germain filled with enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving."

"Thank you, once again, from the bottom of my heart. I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow."

Buffon said PSG offered him a contract extension before he refused the renewal.