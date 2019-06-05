Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has a broken jaw and could miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final, league sources told The Athletic and 93.7 WEEI.

Chara took a puck to the face during the second period in Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. The veteran defenseman immediately dropped to the ice and began to bleed before he was helped to the locker room.

Chara returned to the Bruins' bench wearing a face shield for the third period but didn't play. Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that the defender will be evaluated in Boston, and the team is preparing in case he can't play in Game 5.

"Nothing new," Cassidy said. "Obviously he's got to get back to Boston and get looked at a little closer and we'll go from there."

Chara has a goal and four assists with a plus-12 rating in 20 games this postseason. He played over 24 minutes in Games 2 and 3, but only had 8:23 of ice time in Game 4 following the injury. He recorded an assist on Charlie Coyle's goal Monday night.

Game 5 is Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston. The series is tied 2-2.