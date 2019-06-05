Benches clear after bunt breaks up no-hitter in Double-A game in Hartford, Conn.

June 5 (UPI) -- Tensions ran high Tuesday night in Hartford, Conn., after the Trenton Thunder ended a no-hitter in their Double-A game against the Hartford Yard Dogs.

The Thunder's Matt Lipka laid down a bunt, beating it out and breaking up the no-hitter with one out in the ninth with Hartford up 3-0.

The bunt did not sit well with Hartford. Following the game, the two teams exchanged words. Then the benches cleared and the teams needed to be separated.

The Yard Dogs' contention is that laying down a bunt to break up a no-hitter violates one of baseball's unwritten rules, which is why Hartford took exception to Lipka's move.

Lipka's hit accounted for just the third base runner of the evening for the Thunder, who also had two runners reach on errors.

The near no-hitter was started by Colorado Rockies No. 21 prospect Rico Garcia. Two Yard Dogs relievers, Jordan Foley and Logan Cozart got the game to the ninth inning with the no-hitter still intact.

Garcia has been impressive in his time in Hartford, going 7-1 with a 1.92 ERA in 11 starts.