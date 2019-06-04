June 4 (UPI) -- The UCLA Bruins blasted four home runs in a 16-3 thrashing of Oklahoma in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series.

UCLA is now one win away from a title in the best-of-three championship series, following the lopsided victory on Monday in Oklahoma City. The 16 runs are a Women's College World Series single-game record.

"Tonight this team just made history in that there was nobody left on the bench that didn't play and I commend them, because that is the culture of this team," UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez told reporters. "They are telling me, they are passing the bat. They wanted opportunities for their teammates."

Outfielder Aaliyah Jordan was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout in the win. She also left the yard in the third at-bat of the game in the first inning, homering off of Sooners starter Giselle Juarez to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Bruins junior pitcher Rachel Garcia allowed three hits and one run in five innings for UCLA. Garcia is 28-1 on the season.

"I think it was just super huge," Garcia told ESPN. "We came out here with a game plan and we stuck to it. We definitely had each other's backs and played for each other. It was huge getting after it and punching first."

The Sooners tied the score on a Shay Knighton solo homer in the second inning before the Bruins started pouring it on. UCLA added two more runs in the third inning after multiple Sooners errors.

Kinsley Washington added an RBI double for UCLA in the fourth frame, pushing the Bruins lead to 4-1. The Bruins added another run in the fifth inning before posting a six-run sixth inning. Oklahoma added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but UCLA posted five more runs in the seventh inning. The Sooners plated one run in the bottom of the final frame, but could not rally from the large deficit.

Washington went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in the win. No Sooners player recorded more than one hit in the loss. UCLA had nine players with at least one hit and five players with multiple hits.

The Bruins and Sooners face-off in Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.