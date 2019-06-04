Stanley Cup: Bruins' Chara questionable after taking puck to face

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has played in the NHL since 1997. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenseman and team captain Zdeno Chara is questionable for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to the face.

Chara, 42, suffered the injury in the second period of Monday's 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Blues forward Brayden Schenn's shot was deflected before striking Chara in the face.

Chara was immediately helped to the locker room. He returned to the bench in the third period but did not re-enter the game.

"You never want to see that happen to anyone, especially someone on your team, someone who is such a big part of our team playing-wise, leadership-wise," Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said.

Zdeno Chara takes a puck to the face, leaks blood, returns with full fishbowl but does not hit the ice in the third period pic.twitter.com/fYh8ANn2fC— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 4, 2019

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Boston.

Chara previously missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with an undisclosed injury.

The Stanley Cup Final is tied 2-2. Game 5 will be played at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night.