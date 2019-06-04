June 4 (UPI) -- Real Madrid has added another weapon to its roster, announcing the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic.

The team said a six-year contract for the 21-year-old is pending a physical.

Jovic made 48 appearances for Frankfurt in the 2018-19 season and scored 27 goals.

"Luka is a big loss for us. The word has spread in Europe about his explosiveness and his goal-scoring instinct," Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic said.

"We've benefited not only from his goals over the past two years, for us it was clear that there is a financial pain threshold. For Eintracht, Frankfurt this is a good and important transfer.

"We wish Luka only the best for his future. He has what it takes to have a great career. And we are proud that we were able to support him along the way."

ESPN reported that Jovic was coveted by a number of teams across Europe before making his decision to sign with Real Madrid.

The signing of Jovic is the third so far for Madrid this summer.

The club also inked center-back Eder Militao from Benfica and forward Rodrygo, who will join the team from Santos in a deal that was agreed upon last year.

Jovic recently scored 10 goals in the Europa League campaign, helping to take his team to the semifinals.

He's also won titles in Serbia, Portugal and Germany, all three countries for which he has played.