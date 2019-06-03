UFC star Paige VanZant to have arm surgery

June 3 (UPI) -- UFC star Paige VanZant will have surgery after fracturing her right arm during a sparring session earlier this year, she told ESPN.

VanZant, 25, first injured the arm in January. She previously broke her right arm during a Jan. 2018 fight and had two surgeries last year.

Doctors initially told VanZant she would not require surgery. She learned last week the bone has not properly healed.

VanZant will have surgery performed on June 13. She expects to be sidelined for three more months.

"I think the most frustrating part is I feel so blessed to have the team around me," VanZant said. "I know how much my coach, Fabiano Scherner, cares about me and I want to perform for him. It's hard not to be jealous of everyone fighting because ultimately, this is still what I want to do right now."

VanZant is 8-4 in 12 fights in the flyweight division. UFC flyweight fighters weigh between 116 to 125 pounds.

VanZant had a submission win over Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night 143 in January. She has one fight left on her contract with UFC.

"I'm going to have this surgery and get that fight over with," VanZant said.