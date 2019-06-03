Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo played at Eastern Illinois before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2004. Romo made the Pro Bowl four times during his tenure with the Cowboys. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys and Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo is among the players on the ballot for the 2020 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

The CBS broadcaster is joined on the ballot by former North Carolina star Julius Peppers and Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel. Romo, Heupel and Peppers are among 12 players making their first appearance on the ballot this year.

The National Football Foundation announced the ballot Monday. It includes 76 players and five coaches from the Football Subdivision and 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. The ballot was emailed to more than 12,000 federation members and current Hall of Famers.

Players are eligible to be on the ballot 10 full seasons after their final year of intercollegiate football. There are 1,010 players and 219 coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Romo is one of the first-time eligible candidates in the divisional category. The Hall of Fame class will include at least one player from outside of the highest level of Division I.

"Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits," federation chairman Archie Manning said in a news release.

"There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport."

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in January, prior to the College Football Playoff national championship.

The 2020 ballot also includes Flozell Adams, Morten Anderson, Lomas Brown, Dallas Clark, Tim Couch, Eric Crouch, Eric Dickerson, Tony Gonzalez, Marvin Harrison, Steve Hutchinson, Ray Lewis, Carson Palmer, Ron Rivera, C.J. Spiller and Troy Vincent, among others.