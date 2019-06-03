Novak Djokovic is looking to win his 16th Grand Slam and second title at Roland-Garros with a win at the 2019 French Open in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- It's a new year, but the same result for Novak Djokovic, who reached his 10th consecutive French Open quarterfinals by beating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets Monday in Paris.

The top-seeded Djokovic outpaced his German counterpart 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in his fourth round match at Roland-Garros. The Serbian took 1:33 to dispatch of Struff. Djokovic is looking to win his second French Open title and first since 2016.

Djokovic had just one break point to save in the victory. He will battle No. 9 Fabio Fognini or No. 5 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

The winner of that match takes on Dominic Thiem, Gael Monfils, Karen Khachanov or Juan Martin del Potro for a chance to make the men's final.

Roger Federer battles Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori takes on reigning champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at Roland-Garros. Nishikori beat Benoit Paire in a two-day, five-set round of 16 match, concluding Monday in Paris.