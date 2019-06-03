Australian Ashleigh Barty is looking to win her first Grand Slam after beating American Sofia Kenin in the round of 16 of the 2019 French Open on Monday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- American Madison Keys and Australia's Ashleigh Barty are both through to the 2019 French Open quarterfinals after round of 16 wins Monday in Paris.

Keys ousted Czech foe Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 while Barty went beyond straight sets to reach the next round.

"I was happy to close it out in two sets. Playing three sets in such heavily conditions isn't much fun," Keys said in her on-court interview.

Siniakova stunned world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the round of 32 on Saturday to reach her matchup with Keys.

Barty won her first set 6-3 over American Sofia Kenin, before falling 3-6 in the second set. She stormed back with a 6-0 final set to advance.

Barty battles Keys in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at Roland-Garros. Keys reached the semifinals last year at Roland-Garros, but has never won a Grand Slam.

Barty is also without a Grand Slam in her career. The Aussie has never advanced past the quarterfinal round in any Grand Slam.

Barty had 11 aces compared to Kenin's lone one-hit-winner in her 1:30 victory. Keys won despite not hitting an ace in her 1:16 match vs. Siniakova. The American had 26 winners and 26 unforced errors in the victory.

Keys and Barty have faced each other just twice, with each player earning a victory. Keys beat Barty in the round of 128 at the 2017 French Open. Barty beat Keys in the first round of the 2019 Fed Cup.