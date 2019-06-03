Andy Murray's comeback will begin at Fever Tree Championships

Andy Murray has not played since having a hip operation in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Tennis star Andy Murray plans to play competitive tennis for the first time since January at the Fever-Tree Championships in London later this month, he announced in a statement.

Murray, 32, had a right hip resurfacing operation in late January, just weeks losing in the first round of the Australian Open. He will only play doubles when he plays at the Queen's Club event, which begins June 17.

"Queen's has always been a special place for me and it's the perfect place to return," Murray said.

Murray hopes to play at Wimbledon if his comeback attempt goes well. He would play doubles at Wimbledon.

The surgery removed the damaged bone and cartilage within his right hip socket. Murray said he was pain-free for the first time in several years when he discussed the operation in March.

"I've made good progress in training and on the practice court and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour," Murray said.