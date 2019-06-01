Trending Stories

French Open: Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams suffer upset losses
NBA Playoffs: How to watch the 2019 NBA Finals
Champions League Final: How to watch, Liverpool and Tottenham rosters
French Open: Serena Williams dominates, Naomi Osaka survives
U.S. soccer's Tim Weah pulls off smooth nutmeg, score at U-20 World Cup

Moments from tennis' French Open

Stanley Cup Final: Torey Krug gets four points as Bruins top Blues 7-2 in Game 3
Orlando Arcia's two home runs propel Brewers to 12-10 win over Pirates
Browns' Baker Mayfield recruiting free agent Gerald McCoy
Former Jets star Muhammad Wilkerson charged with DWI
Brewers place Gio González on injured list with 'dead arm'
 
