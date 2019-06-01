Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask had 27 saves in the Bruins' Game 3 win over the St. Louis Blues. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug had four points in Saturday's win over the Blues. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug made history with a four-point game and the Boston took a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 road win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Krug, 28, became the first Bruins player ever to score four points in a Stanley Cup Final game. He scored a power-play goal in the second period and added three assists.

The Bruins took an early 1-0 lead on Patrice Bergeron's first period goal. Boston's lead increased to 3-0 through the first period and 4-0 midway through the second before St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev scored the Blues' first goal.

St. Louis pulled within 5-2 on Colton Parakyo's third period goal and hoped to create momentum its first home Stanley Cup game in 49 years. The Blues fell short, though, as Boston's Noel Acciari and Marcus Johansson scored in the final two minutes to clinch the win.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask had 27 saves for the Bruins. Jordan Binnington had only 14 saves in 19 attempts before the Blues removed him for Jake Allen.

Boston was a perfect four-of-four on Power Plays. The Bruins are 23-for-64 on Power Plays this post-season.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Monday. The game begins at 8 p.m. and will air on NBC.