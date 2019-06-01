Soccer star José Antonio Reyes dies in car crash at 35

June 1 (UPI) -- Former Arsenal left winger José Antonio Reyes, who was playing for the second division Extremadura Unión Deportiva, died in a car crash in Spain at the age of 35.

His former team, Sevilla FC, confirmed his death Saturday.

"We couldn't be confirming worse news," the team tweeted.

Reyes had played for some of the top soccer clubs in Europe, including Arsenal in the Premier League, since debuting with Sevilla as a 16-year-old in 1999.

Reyes also had stints with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. Reyes also represented Spain in the 2006 World Cup.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, tweeted they were "shocked and hugely saddened" by Reyes' passing.

"Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world," UEFA wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time."