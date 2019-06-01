Liverpool beats Totttenham Hotspur in Champions League final

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah had a key goal in Saturday's Champions League final win over Tottenham. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- An early penalty goal by Mohamed Salah and a strike in the final minutes by substitute Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's Champions League final.

Liverpool, which missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point, captured its sixth European Cup in a game between two of England's top teams at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Salah scored just 108 seconds into the match when he pushed the ball past Tottenham goalie Hugo Lloris for an early 1-0 lead.

"Everyone did his best today," Salah said. "No great individual performances. All [of] the team was unbelievable."

Origi added his score at the 87th minute.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp finally won a title after losing six straight championship games. Klopp vowed in October 2015 that he'd win at least one title in the next four years, and if he didn't, he'd "go manage in Switzerland."

Nearly four years later, Klopp has a championship of his own.

"This is the best night of my life, at least professionally," Klopp said. "It took a while. We tried a lot. We had to build in good steps. This helps a lot. Now we can carry on."