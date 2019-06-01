French Open: Novak Djokovic outlasts Salvatore Caruso for third-round victory

Salvatore Caruso made it to the third round of the French Open. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic continued a strong showing in the French Open and moved to the tournament's fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Salvatore Caruso in the third round Saturday.

Djokovic has won 24 straight matches and is seeking his fourth major title in a row. His hopes of a second career French Open title continued with a win over Caruso, the 147th-ranked player in the world.

"It was a great test," Djokovic said after the victory. "I enjoyed it."

Djokovic's biggest problem Saturday was the heat. He left the court in the middle of the first set because of heat exhaustion.

Djokovic returned and breezed to victory in only two hours, four minutes.

#FrenchOpen The men's top seed, Novak Djokovic, faces no such trouble as he cruises into the fourth round at #RG19. The world No 1 beats Salvatore Caruso 6-3 6-3 6-2. pic.twitter.com/JXeGYMRIwj— The Field (@thefield_in) June 1, 2019

Caruso was clearly frustrated by Djokovic's resiliency. The Italian let out a shout after hitting a ball into the net.

"He started playing really aggressive -- I knew he has nothing to lose ... he's won quite a few matches," Djokovic said of Caruso.

Djokovoic is in pursuit of his second French Open title. He won the tournament in 2016 and has 15 grand slams overall.

Only Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) have more among active players.