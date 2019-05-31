Forward Tim Weah scored the only goal in the United State's win against Qatar, helping his squad advance to the knockout stage of the U-20 World Cup on Thursday in Poland. Photo by Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE

May 31 (UPI) -- United States Youth National Team soccer star Tim Weah completed one of the smoothest nutmegs you will see before scoring at the U-20 World Cup.

Weah's goal came in the 76th minute of a group stage match against Qatar on Thursday at Tychy Stadium in Tychy, Poland. The squads played a scoreless first half in the Group D matchup, before Weah came alive.

The 19-year-old forward received a pass from midfielder Alexis Mendez during the possession. Mendez intercepted a pass from Qatar before feeding his teammate.

Weah dribbled into the box before using the outside of his right boot to nutmeg Qatar defender Ahmed Al-Hamawende.

The move made Al-Hamawende turn his back. Weah used his next touch to blast a shot past Qatar keeper Shehab Ellethy at the near post.

The U.S. advanced to the knockout stage with the victory. The squad battles a to-be-determined opponent in the round of 16 at 5:30 p.m. June 4 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup final is at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15 in Lodz, Poland.