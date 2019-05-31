St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist suspended for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

The league held a hearing Thursday with Sundqvist, who was assessed only a two-minute minor penalty for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2. As a result of the illegal hit, Grzelcyk was knocked out of the contest and was ruled out for the third game of the series with a head injury.

Grzelcyk was grabbing the puck along the boards behind the Bruins' net when he appeared to lose his balance. Sundqvist raced in for a check, and Grzelcyk's helmet slammed into the glass. The Bruins defenseman held his head and laid on the ice for a few moments before he was assisted off by trainers.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday night that Grzelcyk was sent to the hospital for testing after the hit. Grzelcyk was placed in the concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Game 3.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.