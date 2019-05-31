May 31 (UPI) -- Golf commentator Hank Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel after female golf players said his comments about U.S. Women's Open and the LPGA Tour were racist and sexist.

Haney, 63, had said it was a "pretty safe bet" that a Korean probably would win the U.S. Women's Open. He also admitted to not knowing many of players on the LPGA Tour.

Haney later apologized for his comments and said he had tried to make a point about the "overwhelming success of Korean players."

"Mr. Haney's comments on women's professional golf were insensitive and do not represent the views of the PGA Tour or SiriusXM," Sirius and the PGA Tour said in a joint statement. "The PGA Tour is committed to and proud of the increasingly diverse makeup of our fan base, not to mention the power and accomplishment's of the game's world-class, global players."

Sirius said it is reviewing Haney's status with the satellite network.

"I accept my suspension and apologize again," Haney said.

Haney has worked as a golf instructor when not on the air. He helped Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010.

Michelle Wie was one of the golfers Haney was able to name. Wie, who is missing the Open with an injury, tweeted her frustration with Haney's comments.

"Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank," Wie wrote. "Shame on you."

The U.S. Women's Open began Thursday in Charleston, S.C.