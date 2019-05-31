May 31 (UPI) -- Norwegian teen Erling Braut Haland had a triple hat-trick in a 12-0 victory against Honduras during the group stage of the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Haland, 18, scored four of his nine goals in the first half, before adding the other five after the break on Thursday in Lublin. The previous record for goals in a single game at the U-20 World Cup was six. Norway also set the mark for the largest margin of victory for a team in U-20 World Cup history.

Despite the nine goals, Haland said he was annoyed he didn't add a 10th tally.

"It annoys me a little bit that I didn't score with my last kick of the game. I'll have to sit down and think a little bit about it and maybe I'll work out what happened," Haland said, according to the Norwegian Football Association website.

Haland began his scoring spree in the seventh minute. He also scored in the 20th minute, 36th minute, 43rd minute, 50th minute, 67th minute, 77th minute, 88th minute and 90th minute.

Leo Skiri Ostigard, Jens Petter Hauge and Eman Markovic added Norway's other goals. Honduras played with 10 players after Axel Daniel Gomez Guzman received a red card in the 57th minute. The squad was reduced to nine players after another red card in stoppage time.