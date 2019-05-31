May 31 (UPI) -- Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Agustus is out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Augustus, 35, is the franchise leader in games played, points scored, and field goals made. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft.

Agustus has not played this season. She averaged 10.8 points and 2.6 assists in 33 games last season.

Agustus is an eight-time All-Star and a four-time WNBA champion.

Minnesota is already without forwards Maya Moore (leave of absence) and Rebekka Brunson, wo is recovering from a concussion she sustained last season. Minnesota also lost guard Linday Whalen to retirement.

The Lynx are 2-0 this season.