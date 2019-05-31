French Open: Rafael Nadal needs four sets in third round win

Rafael Nadal is looking to win his 12th French Open title in Paris. The Spaniard is also trying to win his third consecutive tournament at Roland-Garros. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal had a rare losing set in his toughest match so far at the 2019 French Open, but still slipped by David Goffin to reach the fourth round on Friday in Paris.

The 11-time French Open champ is looking to win his third consecutive title at Roland-Garros. Nadal battles Argentine foe Juan Ignacio Londero in the round of 16 on Sunday in Paris. He won his third round match 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in 2 hours, 49 minutes.

The Spaniard appeared to be his dominant self in the first set, storming out to a 5-0 lead over Goffin. Goffin won his first game of the first set before Nadal closed out the set victorious.

Nadal held a 4-3 lead in the third set. Goffin roared back, breaking Nadal's serve and winning the final three games and win that set. Nadal never trailed in the fourth set.

Roger Federer and Leonardo Mayer also advanced to the round of 16 with wins Friday. Kei Nishikori and Benoit Paire will face-off on Sunday to decide who faces Nadal or Londero in the quarterfinals.