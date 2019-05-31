Petra Martic has won 14 games on clay this year. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Petra Martic advanced in the French Open with a 6-3, 6-3 upset victory over Karolina Pliskova on Friday in the tournament's third round.

Pliskova, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, led 3-2 in the second set. Martic, the 31st seed, quickly rallied back before clinching the win on Philippe Chatrier Court.

"I'm shaking right now, to be honest," Martic said after the win. "So many emotions in me. I can't think about numbers right now. I hope I'm going to continue this way."

Matric has not dropped a set in her first three matches at the French Open. She has won 14 matches on clay this year.

"The key was to focus on my game and try to dictate instead of letting her dictate, which is her biggest strength," Martic said.

UPSET ALERT Petra Martić knocks out No. 2 seed Pliskova in straight sets at #RG19 for the biggest win in her career. pic.twitter.com/b05HlURHCp— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 31, 2019

Pliskova praised Martic's patience and intelligence on the court.

"I don't think she did so much wrong today," Pliskova said. "I think she played clever. ... I just [made] too many mistakes."

Pliskova's loss ensured that Noami Osaka will hold onto the No. 1 ranking through Roland Garros.